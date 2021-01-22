Wolf announces $600 COVID grants for Pa. child care workers

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Some Pennsylvania child care workers are now eligible for a one-time, $600 coronavirus relief grant, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The funding stems from federal Child Care Development Fund (CCDF) quality dollars and remaining funding previously made available through the federal CARES Act for child care providers.

Like other sectors of the economy, child care facilities have been hard hit by the pandemic.

“For nearly a year, child care professionals have continued to work through a challenging environment,” Wolf said in a press release, adding that the commonwealth is grateful for their commitment during this tumultuous period.