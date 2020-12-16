‘We knew it was inevitable’: Pa. child care centers wrestle with COVID surge

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

When Damaris Alvarado reopened her two South Philadelphia child care centers in May, she hustled to make them safe: instituting physical distancing and cleaning guidelines, staggering pickups and drop-offs to avoid bunching parents together, and spending tens of thousands of dollars on air purifying units.

For a while, the preventative measures seemed to work. The centers, which together enrolled 235 kids, had zero documented COVID-19 cases from May through October.

“Everything was going well,” Alvarado said, “prior to the second wave.”

On Nov. 17, Alvarado got the news she had been dreading: One of her staff members had tested positive for COVID. She said she immediately closed down that classroom and contacted families.

But it was too late. The staff member had a grandchild enrolled in one of the centers, and on Nov. 19 she tested positive. That same day, a toddler in a different classroom did as well. Within a few days, 14 children and staff members were sick. That week, Alvarado decided to shut down both her child care centers through the end of the year.

Alvarado said she’ll lose tens of thousands of dollars during the closure, but that isn’t what weighs on her the most.

Days after shuttering, just before Thanksgiving, the father of one of her staff members who had tested positive passed away with coronavirus. Alvarado now regrets not closing weeks earlier.

“[I feel] absolutely guilty,” she said. “I felt as though I had to choose money versus the health and safety of my staff, their families and the families that I serve.”

Child care centers in Pennsylvania are facing a dark winter. With coronavirus cases surging, and government relief aid far reduced from the early days of the pandemic, providers are struggling as they navigate how to stay afloat financially while keeping the children they serve and their staffs safe.

‘They can’t afford to close’

In Pennsylvania’s coronavirus vaccine plan, both child care staff and school teachers are considered ‘frontline workers’ — in line to get the vaccine just behind health care workers and older and frail adults in assisted living facilities.

But though they are grouped together, the conversation about child care in Pennsylvania during the pandemic has been very different — and much quieter — than the one about K-12 schools.

Over the summer, aggressive pushback by concerned teachers forced school district administrators in cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to delay a return to in-person learning. Meanwhile, child care centers reopened without much debate.

Part of that is because most child care providers and staff are lower-paid and non-unionized. A possibly bigger factor, however, is that child care centers are businesses that need to stay open to survive.

The state’s child care industry had benefited from more than $220 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funding. But the last of those payments were distributed in October. And in September, Pennsylvania stopped paying providers subsidies based on their pre-pandemic enrollments.

“Without those additional resources, like the subsidy payment or additional CARES dollars, these programs are on the verge of closing,” said Diane Barber, executive director of the Pennsylvania Child Care Association.

About 400 of Pennsylvania’s roughly 7,000 licensed child care providers are currently closed.

Pennsylvania does not publish data on how many people in its schools have contracted the coronavirus, but it does for state-licensed child care centers: as of Dec. 15, 858 children and 1,241 staff members have tested positive.