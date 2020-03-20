Pa. child care providers dealing with ‘a lot of really, really sleepless nights and hard decisions’

One child care provider, Tender Years, shut down its three locations in Cumberland and Dauphin counties on Tuesday in response to Wolf’s order.

Kim Shearer, who owns the business with her brother, said they applied for a waiver, based in part on how close their three locations are to hospitals, including Geisinger Holy Spirit and the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The state approved the center’s waiver request Tuesday afternoon, and Tender Years reopened its three locations on Wednesday.

“It’s been a stressful week,” said Shearer. “A lot of really, really sleepless nights and hard decisions.”

Part of that stress is dealing with competing concerns from parents and employees, Shearer said. Some parents are desperate to have a place to leave their kids while they work, and some employees are equally dependent on the income they earn from Tender Years. But Shearer said she also had parents who decided to make other child care arrangements or keep their kids at home, and some of her workers have said they want to stay home for fear of contracting the virus.

Enrollment is about 150 at each of the Tender Years’s three locations, but fewer than half the children attended after its locations reopened on Wednesday.

In response to the coronavirus, Sharer’s center added screening procedures. Staff members check each other and students for symptoms and take temperatures. Her center receives tuition at the start of each week, so Shearer told staff members that she could still pay them normally this week.

“But every week moving forward is going to be different, and we’ll have to take that as it comes,” Shearer said.

In Erie County, Little Acorns Learning Center, which cares for about 50 children, closed its doors on Tuesday. Owner and director Arlene McMahon said her employees have applied for unemployment compensation and she isn’t being paid now.

She said she talked the issue over with her staff and decided not to apply for a waiver.

“Our biggest fears were, one, our staff coming down with something, and two, what happens if we open and then we have to close again in three days because we have a case here? “ McMahon said. “We did not want to risk that. We wanted some stability for the families.”



