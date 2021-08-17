This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

A week after the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said it was open to negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for educators, school district officials have not yet proposed one.

With school scheduled to open in two weeks, the local teachers union’s president Jerry Jordan called the delay “simply absurd.”

In a statement, Jordan said that the Philadelphia district’s Superintendent William Hite called him after a press conference last Monday at which Mayor Jim Kenney and Hite said they were exploring the possibility of a mandate for teachers. The teachers union, which represents more than 13,000 educators, followed up with a statement expressing its willingness to negotiate such a move.

But Jordan said there has been no communication since the phone call.

School district officials did not respond to a request for comment Monday night.