Rite Aid and CVS to close stores in 2022. What is driving the downturn?

Asked how many of the closures would be in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware, Rite Aid spokesperson Jeffrey Olson said, “Unfortunately, we’re not able to provide a list.”

This year saw the consolidation of big pharmacy chains around the country, even as they played a crucial role in COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Donigan nodded to this tension in his announcement.

“Despite challenges in the labor market, our pharmacists and store teams were able to meet the unprecedented volumes for COVID and flu immunizations, COVID testing, and other clinical services,” he said.

In November, CVS announced it would shutter 900 locations over three years, about 10% of its stores. A spokesperson for CVS said they would not share which locations will be closed until the spring. The company also announced it will specialize existing locations more, with the remaining stores a mix of primary care providers, wellness-oriented “HealthHUBS,” and traditional stores.

“The reality is we have too many retail pharmacy locations in the United States,” said Adam Fein, CEO of Drug Channels Institute, a Philadelphia-based research organization looking at the economics of the pharmaceutical industry.

Americans have around 60,000 places to buy prescription drugs between drugstores, independent pharmacies, supermarkets, and mass merchants, according to Fein. That number has been static even as other types of retailers, such as department stores, have had to retool their models and close locations as consumer habits changed.