With Biden’s spending plan in peril, Philly families set to lose $1 billion in benefits

“Democrats have just one option, and that is to move forward. We cannot be deterred when Pennsylvania families are counting on us to lower costs and help them get back to work,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

In a statement, Casey said he was “especially concerned” about a lapse in the expanded child tax credit.

“This fall, I spoke with a mother in Allentown who told me that she had never felt seen by the government until she began to receive the child tax credit following the American Rescue Plan,” he said. “I am going to keep fighting for her, and for all of the Pennsylvanians who rely on these dollars to make ends meet.”

The expanded child tax credit was created through the American Rescue Plan Act, which increased the amount of the credit, split it into monthly payments, and eliminated minimum income requirements. Half of the payments, which total $3,000 for kids 6 and up, and $3,600 for younger children, will be disbursed when parents file for taxes in 2022.

Without renewal, the last monthly payment went out on December 15.

Organizations that work with low-income families say ending those checks will have swift and devastating effects.

“The payments have been a lifeline for the families CLS represents, and they’ve especially helped disabled parents support their children as the prices of groceries and clothing have risen,” said Kristen Dama, managing attorney with Community Legal Services of Philadelphia.

“I’m thinking in particular about one client who will no longer be able to keep up with rent for her family,” she continued.

Across Pennsylvania, where 2.3 million children benefit from the program, parents who didn’t opt out of the payments describe them as a help.

​​Tom Stanley, who lives in Montgomery County, said he was “very disappointed” to hear that Build Back Better seemed poised to falter. His family had been using the tax credit money to help cover child care expenses.

“The child tax credit payments became a standard piece of our budget over the last six months,” he said. Along with the tax credits, the expansion of free pre-K proposed in Biden’s plan would help his family’s finances.

Rather than focus on Manchin, though, Stanley blames the GOP for the bill’s lack of support.

“At least we have a chance to replace one of those ‘no’ votes here in Pennsylvania,” he said, referring to the retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.