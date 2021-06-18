Philly’s new budget includes mini cut to wage tax, more anti-violence funding

City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney agreed on a final $5.26 billion budget for the coming fiscal year after weeks of negotiations –– with a bit more spending and fewer tax cuts than originally proposed.

“Philadelphia residents have weathered multiple storms this past year,” Council President Darrell Clarke said in a statement. “We promised at the start of this budget process that whatever we did collectively would be focused on investing in the people of Philadelphia, and dealing with the significant racial and economic disparities revealed by the pandemic. We have much more work to do, but this budget agreement keeps that promise.”

The revised operating budget includes $89 million more in spending than Kenney initially proposed. The increased spending will go toward a range of uses from millions more for anti-violence programs, to more arts funding, to dollars for police and prisons.

Anti-violence initiatives alone are getting $68.3 million in total new funding compared to last year –– more than Kenney had first proposed, but less than $100 million in new spending councilmembers rallied for earlier this month. When 13 councilmembers originally asked for that funding, they cited the city’s climbing murder rate, which recently eclipsed the combined death toll recorded for the entirety of 2014.