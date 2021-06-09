Protesters stage mayor’s office sit-in to oppose Philly business tax cuts

Philadelphia residents staged a sit-in within Mayor Jim Kenney’s office to protest proposed cuts to the city’s business and parking taxes.

“It is negligent. It is reckless … to be pushing for tax cuts to major corporations, nonprofits, developers who should be giving back what they have been extracting from our communities,” said A’Brianna Morgan, an activist with Reclaim, a progressive advocacy group. “We’re left out here to dry by elected officials.”

In addition to expressing opposition to the tax cuts, the activist groups also voiced support for plans to pump more funding to anti-violence programs and other social programs. But organizers with Reclaim and the Sunrise Movement timed the Tuesday afternoon protest to coincide with a City Council Committee of the Whole vote to advance several proposals to trim the city’s tax rates.

One proposal, from Councilmember Cherelle Parker, would cut city parking lot taxes by a third; another from Allan Domb seeks reductions to the city’s Business Income and Receipts Tax. Finally, legislation underpinning Kenney’s proposed $5.2 billion budget for the next fiscal year would resume previously planned BIRT reductions.

All have been pitched as ways to kick-start the city’s economy post-pandemic, after remote work and lockdown restrictions hammered the city’s wage and sales tax haul. But to activists who filed into Kenney’s office to protest, and to residents testifying during the virtual committee hearing, the proposals felt like tax breaks for the rich.

“I’m not sure why corporations, universities, and a lot of rich people in our city are getting tax cuts but I’m seeing a lot of my neighbors continuously in crisis,” Ronnie Begum from West Philadelphia said during public comment. “I’m seeing them either trying to navigate unemployment and my neighbors are in a deep crisis and they’re just not being heard.”