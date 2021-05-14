The COVID-19 pandemic has harmed us all, but it has been especially catastrophic for some of Philadelphia’s most vulnerable residents. Philadelphia has the unfortunate designation of being one of the poorest big cities in the United States, with many residents just one crisis away from facing joblessness, homelessness, or insurmountable debt.

One of the bright spots to emerge from this current, unprecedented pandemic is the way groups from across the city have come together to address the eviction crisis. Even before COVID-19, the city was averaging 19,000 eviction filings per year.

In Philadelphia, households headed by Black women with children are most likely to face eviction-forced moves, exacerbating racial disparities. This has continued during COVID-19, with 49% of eviction filings occurring in majority-Black communities and 78% occurring in communities of color.

With the help of the courts, the legal community, and nonprofit partners, the city moved quickly and decisively last year to provide essential aid to both landlords and tenants. City Council passed the Emergency Housing Protection Act as a response to COVID-19 and built a successful Eviction Diversion Program.

It also provided ongoing critical funding to enable the highly successful Philadelphia Eviction Prevention Project (PEPP) to continue providing eviction prevention services throughout the pandemic.