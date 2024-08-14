PHA is poised to buy Philly’s Brith Sholom House after years of strife

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority is hoping to buy Brith Sholom House, a crumbling apartment building with nearly 100 seniors who are facing the prospect of being displaced.

News of the possible sale comes less than a month before the building is scheduled to lose all gas service over unpaid bills. The shutoff, set for Sept. 9, would force tenants to move amid an affordable housing crisis.

The building in Wynnefield Heights is scheduled to be sold at a sheriff’s sale the following day.

“We can confirm that PHA is actively negotiating the purchase of Brith Sholom, which is not yet complete. At this point, it is premature to comment. PHA intends to make a full announcement once the purchase is finalized,” said PHA spokesperson Nichole Tillman in a statement.

The authority is offering $24 million for the building. The sale needs court approval, which could come during a hearing scheduled for Aug. 26. Stakeholders, including tenants, had hoped the transaction could be completed by the end of the week, but the emergency proposal is now on hold after it was effectively deemed incomplete.

“At this point, you’re not there,” said Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Anne Marie Coyle during a Tuesday hearing. Coyle said mortgage holder New World Commercial Credit also needs to show that all creditors have been properly notified of the sale.

The delay again leaves tenants in limbo, living in a building with a long list of open code violations and at least a handful of squatters.

In November, the 12-story property was placed in receivership after a judge dismissed a bankruptcy petition filed by corporate owner Brith Sholom Winit LP. The receiver, Stockton Real Estate Advisors, has made some repairs but there are still dozens of serious code violations and not nearly enough money to address them all.