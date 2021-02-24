Philly Councilmembers Thomas and Richardson propose $1M for the arts

On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council will consider proposed legislation to allot $1 million for artists.

Councilmembers Isaiah Thomas and Katherine Gilmore Richardson plan to introduce an ordinance to transfer $1.3 million from the city’s special New Normal Budget into the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy to be distributed as grants.

Last summer, City Council established a $25 million New Normal Budget Act, an amendment to the city’s 2020-2021 budget earmarked for job creation and economic recovery, as a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The proposed Illuminate the Arts ordinance came out of an arts task force created by Thomas and Richardson in the fall as part of their larger Disadvantaged Communities Task Force, which seeks feedback from city residents about the impact of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Gilmore said the Disadvantaged Communities Task Force reached out to health care workers, youth, small-business owners, seniors, clergy, and members of the arts sector to hear directly from those people about the challenges they face.