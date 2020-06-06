Invoking ‘change’, Council introduces ‘New Normal’ budget, advances housing bills

City Council passed a raft of housing relief programs out of committee while unveiling a new plan to address both economic devastation from the COVID-19 crisis and police reforms in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Those reforms included strengthening the Police Advisory Commission, which the mayor’s budget would reduce, WHYY reported Thursday.

The “New Normal Budget Act” would amend existing budget bills to shift $25 million towards job training, rental subsidies, food access, home repair and other programs that address poverty. It also includes police reform language billed as “a first step” in addressing “civil unrest roiling the city.”

“The lack of access to affordable housing, health care, living-wage jobs and healthy foods has been exposed by these crises – along with many problems. We cannot go back to that old normal,” Council President Darrell Clarke said. “We need to create a ‘new normal’ by addressing these disparities head on in our budget process. The New Normal Budget Act does that.”

The amendment to the revised FY21 budget bills would transfer the $25 million from the city’s recession reserve fund and focus on expanding job training. City money would be redirected to fund stipends for the Community College of Philadelphia and a plan to create “adult education learning” programs in every neighborhood.

The new plan also appears to address calls from City Council and other Black leaders for the mayor to support the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, a group that has provided free testing for the coronavirus at sites accessible to Philadelphia’s African American community.

The amendment stipulates that city contracts for contact tracing and testing for COVID-19 infections go to providers who “look like the people they interact with.”

“We need to expand the City’s use of minority contractors, starting with the $92 million CDC grant the City was awarded, and what’s left of the $85 million emergency appropriation to fight the pandemic,” said Majority Leader Cherelle Parker.

It would also cover a rent subsidy previously recommended by Council’s Poverty Action Plan earlier this spring and contains language about encouraging access to $450 million in federal and state benefits that are uncollected and the expansion of public-private partnerships to support small businesses.