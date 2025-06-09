Philadelphia’s Odunde Festival connects culture and history across 15 blocks of the city

The Odunde Festival celebrated 50 years in Philadelphia on Sunday with live music and traditional cuisine.

Families came together for the Odunde Festival on Sunday where thousands of people descended on 23rd and South Streets to celebrate African heritage and history. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The Odunde Festival marked 50 years in Philadelphia on Sunday with a 15-block celebration of African culture, community and tradition.

Thousands on 23rd and South Streets to celebrate African heritage and history during Sunday's Odunde Festival, the city’s longest-running African American street festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“Odunde” translates to “Happy New Year” in the Nigerian language. The festival was inspired by a trip to Nigeria in the early 1970s by Philadelphia social worker Lois Fernandez. Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, Fernandez’s daughter, now leads the festival that’s transformed into one of the longest-running in the country.

Despite intermittent rain Sunday, thousands descended on the area around South Philly to partake in the cuisine and arts, as well as network with their peers.

Food aplenty packed 15 city blocks for Sunday's Odunde Festival, especially around 23rd and South Streets. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“Every year I come to the festival, it’s about my culture, where I was born, Philadelphia,” Tabatha Brobbey said.

Brobbey, who was with her mother, said the food, dancing and even the jewelry being sold at the festival told “different stories” and showcased the history behind the different cultures found in Philadelphia.

“When I see it, even the clothes, it’s messages that they tell on clothes, the designs, it’s really messages that we talk about,” Brobbey said.

Thousands on 23rd and South Streets to celebrate African heritage and history during Sunday's Odunde Festival, the city’s longest-running African American street festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Thousands on 23rd and South Streets to celebrate African heritage and history during Sunday's Odunde Festival, the city’s longest-running African American street festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Ella Bright, who was also celebrating with her family, noted the diversity of people represented and in attendance Sunday, saying it was “like it should be.”

“It ain’t no you, me and I, it’s everybody,” Bright said. “Somewhere down the line, we just lost something, you know? That’s when the enemy gets involved, got you thinking something else. But we all should be as one, not just once a year, all the time.”

Thousands on 23rd and South Streets to celebrate African heritage and history during Sunday's Odunde Festival, the city’s longest-running African American street festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

In 2015, a report by Econsult Solutions estimated the festival generated more than $28 million in revenue for Philadelphia and more than $700,000 in tax revenue.

    Various wares sold during Sunday's Odunde Festival showcased the artistic and creative aspects of African culture. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Various wares sold during Sunday's Odunde Festival showcased the artistic and creative aspects of African culture. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Thousands on 23rd and South Streets to celebrate African heritage and history during Sunday's Odunde Festival, the city’s longest-running African American street festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Thousands on 23rd and South Streets to celebrate African heritage and history during Sunday's Odunde Festival, the city’s longest-running African American street festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Thousands on 23rd and South Streets to celebrate African heritage and history during Sunday's Odunde Festival, the city’s longest-running African American street festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Food aplenty packed 15 city blocks for Sunday's Odunde Festival, especially around 23rd and South Streets. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Thousands on 23rd and South Streets to celebrate African heritage and history during Sunday's Odunde Festival, the city’s longest-running African American street festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

