The 49th Annual Odunde Festival starts a week of events Sunday, June 2 and will culminate with one of the largest festivals of its kind in the country on June 9 around the area of 23rd and South Streets.

City Representative Jazelle Jones said the event is steeped in tradition.

“The festival has grown into the largest celebration of African American Culture and heritage on the East Coast and the longest continuous running African Street Festival in North America,” Jones said.

Oshunbumi “Bumi” Fernandez-West is the second-generation head of the festival, which started with just $100 in seed money. She said the event has had a major economic impact on the city over the years.

“The largest African American Street Festival in North America covers 15 city blocks, two stages of live entertainment and over 150 arts, crafts and food vendors. And let’s talk about the economic impact … [a] $28 million economic impact on the city of Philadelphia.”

Fernandez-West said no other cultural festival has that kind of economic impact on the city in just a 10-hour period, generating about $700,000 in city tax revenue for the event.