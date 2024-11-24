‘Dreaming together’: Philly’s Indonesian community celebrates gamelan music, dance

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens of people gathered in South Philly on Saturday at the Gamelan Gita Santi’s fall concert and food pop-up celebrating the city’s Indonesian community.

Inside the PAX center, everyone from children to adults participated in the gamelan, a traditional Indonesian orchestra made up of percussion instruments. Dancers from Modero&Co, a group focused on traditional Indonesian dance, performed Balinese dances.

Sinta Penyami Storms, founder of Modero&Co, said the group performs dances that represent the rich cultural histories from the more than 17,000 islands that make up Indonesia, which also include the region’s Javenese and Sundanese communities.

“Part of our mission is also providing that connection from Philadelphia to Indonesia,” she said. “It’s important for us to continue to preserve the culture and passing it down to the younger generation. So that’s why this specific program, we involve a lot of young people, from the musicians, the dancers, the volunteers, we would like them to continue what we are doing right now, right? So that way, our culture is never gonna die, even though we’re far away from our homeland.”

Penyami Storms was born in Indonesia and moved to Philadelphia in 1999. She said she’s seen the Indonesian community in the city grow significantly over the past several years.

“From the last Indonesian government census, it was like 5,000 people [living in Philadelphia], I’m sure, right now it’s triple that,” she said.