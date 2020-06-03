But we can’t forget that we remain in the midst of a pandemic that continues to disproportionately sicken and kill African American Philadelphians. As a leader in the local African American community, I can say that the COVID-19 response by the city’s administration has not earned the appreciation and respect of our community. Failure to correct this unfolding scenario can rapidly dissipate any social capital and goodwill accrued in the last 48 hours.

Under the administration of Mayor Kenney, local government has acted with disturbing insolence and nonchalance toward the African American community again and again. I have observed mean-spirited shunning and verbalized disdain for Black religious leaders and a lack of support for African-American-led groups. The Kenney administration has not done enough to ensure voters have access to ballots and the vote; it has withdrawn funding for violence prevention programming we have seen work and now, the wholly inadequate COVID-19 response. All of this indicates to me that, for the Kenney administration, Black lives simply don’t matter.

Right now, city leaders must collaborate with African American leaders to stop the dangerous march of COVID-19 — quieter than the unrest surrounding us,. yet so deadly.

We must come together around a comprehensive data set, coherent mediation strategy. We need a mutually vetted and trusted provider with a network of service sites in our neighborhoods. Already, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has mobilized to test nearly 5,000 people in Philadelphia and surrounding communities. The group has worked with multiple faith-inspired, civically motivated and socially committed Black organizations to fund and cooperatively stage testing in the neighborhoods and communities where people of highest risk for COVID-19 live, work and play. The city must now partner with this group to expand these efforts that have already proven to work.