Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has come under fire for failing to support more Black-led organizations in the battle against the coronavirus.

One such group, the all-volunteer Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, which garnered national attention for operating mobile testing sites in underserved communities, held a press event at Salem Baptist Church on Thursday to draw attention to the city’s failure to fund the group’s operations.

Helmed by local surgeon Dr. Ala Stanford, the group has administered 5,000 tests to date, powered by unpaid doctors, nurses and medical staff, private donations, and a limited amount of federal CARES Act funding. It submitted a bid to the city for $6.9 million in funding for testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand their operations and perform contact tracing but was outbid by a chain of urgent care clinics.

Pastor Marshall Mitchell, speaking on Dr. Stanford’s behalf, said the group was best positioned to “cross cultural lines” and boost testing rates for a virus that has hit African Americans harder than other groups.

“The Black Doctors Consortium is the most trusted medical voice in the city among the people disproportionately dying of the disease,” Mitchell said. “The city, state, and federal government needs to be stepping up.”

Mitchell said, for now, the group would largely carry on with unpaid staff and charitable donations while continuing to seek more dedicated funding.

“These are old church ladies bringing us crumbled five dollar bills. Working people who set aside a thousand dollars to support us,” he said. “But we will continue to test as long as Dr. Stanford and the other doctors are healthy enough to do it.”