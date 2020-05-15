Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Black people continue to make up a disproportionate number of the coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The disparity is especially stark in Pennsylvania, where African Americans account for just 11.3% of the state’s population but represent almost a third of the 22,725 COVID-19 cases where the race of the patient was recorded.

Black Pennsylvanians represented 30% of the 2,133 deaths where the race of the victim was known.

Dr. Sharrelle Barber, an assistant research professor at Drexel University’s Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, said the differing rates of infection and death between racial groups were significant.

“There are striking racial inequalities, particularly for Blacks,” she said.

The disparity can be credited in part to higher prevalence of common COVID-19 comorbidities, like heart disease or diabetes. But Barber notes that these factors and others are “rooted in structural racism” — from historical disinvestment resulting in more limited access to health care in Black communities to racial segregation pushing Black people into crowded or otherwise substandard housing to the racial character of economic inequality in the region.

“There have been a number of structures that increase exposure. We know that Blacks and Latinos are disproportionately represented among low-wage workers, for example,” she said. “It’s a combination of factors. None of these things can be seen as separate.”