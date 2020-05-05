“Patients don’t have anywhere else to really go”

Dixie James, the medical center’s president and chief operating officer, describes Einstein’s current scenario in stark terms.

Albert Einstein Healthcare Network (AEHN), the organization that runs the North Philadelphia medical center, expects revenues from patient services to come in $105 million below projections this fiscal year, a drop of about 8% that could have long-term consequences.

Already, executives and other staff have taken pay cuts. The organization has furloughed some employees in its corporate offices and other areas. More tough decisions will have to be made.

“That is a devastating financial undertaking for any health system, but just imagine a safety-net hospital like Einstein that cares for the underserved, that doesn’t operate with a margin of cushion. There’s not room to absorb any of that,” James said.

The losses resulted from the halting of elective surgeries and other profitable hospital services during the pandemic, James said. In addition, the hospital has been spending to convert non-ICU floors into ICUs for COVID-19 patients, install more ventilators to keep the most critically ill patients alive, and launch an in-house coronavirus testing program that quickly identifies infected patients.

It has also poured time and resources into combating shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for nurses, doctors, and other frontline workers. The staff previously used 750 isolation gowns daily; now they need 5,000 per day, James said. Nurses have taken to cleaning and reusing gowns they normally would throw away, said Peg Lawson, an emergency room nurse and co-president of the Einstein Nurses United union.

Like many other hospitals that serve low-income patients, Einstein Medical Center has faced financial challenges for years. AEHN says 86% of its patients are insured by government programs such as Medicaid, which offers low reimbursement rates for treatment compared to private insurance. Even before the pandemic, Moody’s Investors Service had downgraded the organization’s credit rating to its highest junk status, citing several years of low margins and a rising debt burden.

“There’s a concern on a lot of employees’ parts about the financial stability of the hospital down the road,” Lawson said.

AEHN, which also has two other medical centers and a rehabilitation center in the Philadelphia area, as well as primary care and specialty physician practices, has proposed merging with Jefferson Health. In February, the Federal Trade Commission moved to block the deal, saying it would reduce competition and increase health care costs in the region. The fate of the merger plan remains to be resolved.

Einstein’s emergency room is the main healthcare provider for many residents from the surrounding neighborhoods, which include Logan, Ogontz, Olney-Feltonville, and East and West Oak Lane, Lawson said. In normal times, patients come in for relatively minor aches and pains, untreated acute injuries like sprains and fractures, gynecologic complaints, and tests for sexually transmitted diseases, or are brought in by paramedics after being found intoxicated or overdosed on the street, she said.

“Patients don’t have anywhere else to really go. They don’t have primary care physicians, so they come to us for all of their issues and concerns,” Lawson said.

The aforementioned neighborhoods have higher-than-average rates of poor physical and mental health, according to a report last year from the Philadelphia Health Department and Drexel University’s Urban Health Collaborative.

In Logan, where the medical center is located, residents have higher rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, smoking, and obesity, which are all risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease. James said people in nearby ZIP codes have average life expectancies 20 years shorter than residents of areas further out.

“These are some of the most challenging neighborhoods in the nation,” James said. “This is a population that is tremendously disadvantaged from a health care access perspective, and it’s plagued with other socioeconomic issues that disadvantage them around housing and education and poverty, all the things that we know make it challenging for people to access health and stay well. We operate in that environment.”

James said Einstein has long focused on improving residents’ overall health by getting more people into preventive care programs, often in cooperation with community organizations like the Indochinese American Council (IAC), a nearby nonprofit that provides services to immigrants.

In the past, Einstein has sent over staffers to perform off-site cancer screenings and provide women’s health education, IAC executive director Le-Quyen Vu said. The hospital will occasionally provide an open block of time for mammograms and have the IAC schedule in local women for exams, she said.

Vu said Einstein has also hired a more diverse staff over the last two decades, and has multilingual employees to assist the surrounding neighborhoods’ many immigrants from China, Vietnam, Cambodia, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, and French-speaking parts of Africa. Its outreach efforts to encourage preventive care visits are ultimately good both for residents and Einstein’s bottom line, Vu said.

“They wanted to respond to the needs of the community, but they also wanted to reduce the cost of emergency care,” she said. “They do have outreach programs and they do have caseworkers that support non-English-speaking people getting access to health care and to social service programs, so that they don’t have to treat patients in the emergency room with a bill that they can’t collect the money for.”