Einstein Healthcare Network to furlough workers

In the latest round of job losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Einstein Healthcare Network told department heads Tuesday that the health system was moving forward with a furlough.

In internal documents obtained by WHYY, Einstein Healthcare told department leaders that their physician practice and outpatient volumes are down 40 to 50%. Emergency room visits are also dramatically low, they said, because patients who do not have COVID-19 symptoms are doing whatever they can to avoid the hospital.

Health system officials said they project a $50 million to $60 million hit this fiscal year, most likely the largest loss in Einstein’s history. The internal documents note that nearly 70% of the health system’s expenses are staff-related.

Department heads were instructed to choose which employees to furlough by Tuesday, based on a set of criteria. No department is exempt, although certain centers with drastically reduced volume, such as ambulatory surgery centers, were offered as an example of a department where all staff may be furloughed, while an intensive care unit might require no changes. Department heads were encouraged to prioritize seniority, and cancel per diem and temporary employees first.

Furloughed employees can take up to two weeks of earned paid-time off before the furlough kicks in, at which point they will be eligible for unemployment compensation. They will retain health care benefits during the furlough. The documents indicated that the policy will be reevaluated in June.