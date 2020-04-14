The American Society of Health System Pharmacists wrote to Vice President Mike Pence on April 1, warning that “ventilators will be rendered useless without an adequate supply of the medications” and manufacturing must increase immediately. Some health experts have even written to states that have the death penalty, asking them to release their supplies of paralytic drugs and sedatives that are stored for executions. The Drug Enforcement Administration recently increased production quotas for some of the drugs needed.

Mihalic said that if all COVID-19 patients at his hospital had to be put on ventilators, there would be enough paralytic drugs to last four or five days.

He said pharmacists had to work with clinical staff to think of ways to use less of the drugs, or use different drugs. For example, for patients who can take it, they might move from a drug that is continuously given in an infusion, to a drug that can be pushed every once in a while, so fewer medications are needed. But that comes with tradeoffs: Instead of just setting a regular infusion, pharmacists and nurses now have the extra task of making sure the patient gets their regular dose.

Mihalic said there is a more serious problem: a lack of metered dose inhalers that expand a patient’s airways and help them breathe more easily. These are the same inhalers used by people who have asthma. The problem is so serious that the Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic inhaler last Wednesday.

Not all health care providers in the area face the same challenges.

Temple University Hospital is a pulmonary and transplant hospital, so it already has a fair amount of patients on ventilators and also the drugs for them, said chief medical officer Tony Reed. But he added that the hospital’s supply of those drugs started running low in the last couple of weeks, so they also had to think about using other drugs that can do the same things.

David Showalter, system director of pharmacy services at Main Line Health System said they have coped by diverting resources from the various locations within their network.

Why are there drug shortages? Mihalic says that’s because like a lot of other things, drug companies make their products on a “just in time” model, only making as much of the drug as they know they’re going to sell in a certain time period.

“I’m sure that the pharma companies of the world that were making paralytic agents or sedative agents or opioids knew what they were going to make for a year, not planning for a pandemic,” Mihalic said.