Now I avoid these future friends like the literal plague. If someone is waiting for the elevator, I use the stairs. If I happen to encounter someone in the stairwell, I hug the wall as they pass, but always with a smile.

I still want to meet my neighbors. How can I become friends with people I haven’t met yet, but can hear through the walls?

There are 64 units in the building, so that’s at least 64 neighbors to meet. Individual calls would take too long, so following our digital instincts Ben and I cooked up the idea of hosting a virtual housewarming party to meet our neighbors in the most socially awkward way possible.

To drum up participation, I hang a handwritten poster in the elevator and in the mail area. While this is happening, we cross paths with Chuck, a neighbor from the eighth floor, who booms from a safe distance, “welcome to the building”. He gives us a verbal RSVP, he won’t be able to make it, but thinks it’s a great idea. He’s heading out of town to quarantine with family. He bought three plane tickets for ten dollars each.

For our more immediate neighbors, I go the old-fashioned route, a handwritten note under the door. I debated whether I should put the notes in Ziploc bags, but in the end, I thought maybe that was overkill.

Getting ready for the Zoom party I opted for real pants, I can sacrifice my newfound level of everyday sartorial comfort, and handle being squeezed into jeans I haven’t worn for weeks, all in the name of making a good first impression. Ben wears a collared shirt, true to his motto of “never be afraid to be the best dressed in the room.”

The hour of the party arrived. As with any party, someone arrived early, but after we reached a manageable number of people in the room (6 max), the conversation revolved easily, at first, around the virus that is dominating our lives at the moment.

We learned lots about the building, the odd noises that travel far, the garden on the roof, a bit about our new neighborhood, and how our new neighbors were dealing with the lockdown.

Unlike normal parties, there was no catering, drinks were not poured, and as we do not pay for the premium version of Zoom the clock counted down to the enforced 40-minute end of this experiment in meeting new people online.