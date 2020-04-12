Delaware Historical Society wants people to share stories for ‘COVID Chronicles’

“We collect things from the past, and we’re wondering 100 years from now what people will want to know about the time we’re living in,’’ Young said.

“History is really a conversation we have with the past. We’d like people to think about how they might form that vocabulary of the conversation in the future,” he said.

The recollections and musings will focus on the First State, but Young said there’s wiggle room.

“We’d like it to be Delaware-specific. But you know,” he said with a laugh, “if you got pulled over driving into Delaware to go to the liquor store from Pennsylvania, that would be a welcome story. But it’s mostly trying to reach the three counties in Delaware.”

All entries will be stored in the society’s digital files, and selected ones shared on its website and social media pages.