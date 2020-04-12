Delaware Historical Society wants people to share stories for ‘COVID Chronicles’
We’re in a historic yet trying moment in time.
So, to capture what’s happening for posterity, the Delaware Historical Society has launched an online platform to capture people’s observations, experiences, hardships, and even triumphs.
It’s called “COVID Chronicles Delaware” and started Thursday.
The historical society is asking residents to send stories, audio files, pictures with detailed captions, artwork, songs, videos, PDFs, spreadsheets, even Zoom meetings — whatever captures their unique journey.
David Young, the society’s executive director, urged people to submit their stories by following the steps outlined on the society’s web page.
“We collect things from the past, and we’re wondering 100 years from now what people will want to know about the time we’re living in,’’ Young said.
“History is really a conversation we have with the past. We’d like people to think about how they might form that vocabulary of the conversation in the future,” he said.
The recollections and musings will focus on the First State, but Young said there’s wiggle room.
“We’d like it to be Delaware-specific. But you know,” he said with a laugh, “if you got pulled over driving into Delaware to go to the liquor store from Pennsylvania, that would be a welcome story. But it’s mostly trying to reach the three counties in Delaware.”
All entries will be stored in the society’s digital files, and selected ones shared on its website and social media pages.