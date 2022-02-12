Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Amy Banks talks to her incarcerated fiance James Murphy on the phone nearly every day.

Since New Year’s Day, Banks has been yearning but unable to see Murphy face-to-face inside the Sussex County Community Corrections Center, where the construction worker is being held for violating his probation by failing a drug screen.

That’s because with COVID-19 cases exploding statewide around the Christmas holidays, the Department of Correction shut down in-person visits for the third time since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

“It’s been extremely hard,’’ Banks, a home health care aide, said. “It’s definitely affected me like mental wise, and him as well. He’s struggling in there because he can’t see his family or anything.”

Nor has Banks been able to visit Murphy virtually, because Level IV correctional facilities for probation violators and prisoners on work release have not been equipped with the tablets needed to facilitate those interactions.

Starting Monday, with coronavirus cases down almost 90% from the peak about a month ago, visits to incarcerated men and women — albeit masked and socially distanced ones through a plexiglass barrier — will again take place at all Level V prisons and Level IV centers. A total of 4,514 men and women are currently held in those facilities.