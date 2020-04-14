Here’s where coronavirus is causing unemployment to spike in Pa.

New Pennsylvania unemployment data shows the coronavirus shutdown has caused a massive spike in claims in state population centers, but has been felt most acutely on a per-capita basis in some of the state’s most rural counties.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry tracked about 1.3 million unemployment claims filed since March 15, the largest increase in state history, a figure that puts Pa. neck and neck with larger states, like California. Economists have attributed this to an earlier and more aggressive shutdown order from Gov. Tom Wolf and the general vulnerabilities of the state economy before the crisis, among other factors.

Of the total, the state was unable to confirm the location of nearly 500,000 filers. However, the agency indicated that at least 200,000 of those unemployment claims originated in the five-county Philadelphia region.

Jeff Hornstein, executive director of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia said the economic damage in this part of the state had been “worse than where [Southeastern Pennsylvania] was during the worst of the Great Recession.”

“This represents a whole lot of pain for workers and a huge hit to economic activity and municipal government revenues,” he said last week.