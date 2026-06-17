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More than 60 Philadelphia high school students simulated city government on Wednesday to brainstorm solutions to urgent issues in the city.

The Philadelphia City Government Youth Summit, hosted by the Greater Philadelphia YMCA in partnership with the mayor’s office and City Council, provided students with the opportunity to learn about how policy is created and take on executive, legislative, press and community stakeholder roles.

Through a series of sessions, students proposed answers to the question of how Philadelphia can balance short-term World Cup preparations with long-term investments for residents while implementing commitments to equity and human rights.

Mayor Cherelle Parker told the students Wednesday morning that she was nervous the first time she had to speak at a City Council meeting as a young person.

“This exposure here today is essential because we want this to be your norm, we want this to be your standard,” she said.

Parker urged the students to be “architects of solutions.”

“Today, you’re going to get an opportunity to learn something important, that it’s easy to point out a problem, and you should have the ability and the wherewithal to communicate what you’re thinking and you’re feeling,” she said. “But it’s much more complex when you try to solve a problem.”

Finding solutions

Jada Fagan, 18, served in Parker’s role, acting as mayor for the day. Fagan, a recent Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School graduate who will attend Rutgers University in the fall, said she learned that the mayor “has a lot on her hands.”

She said stepping into the role for the day to facilitate communication on the issue of World Cup preparations was “a little nerve-wracking.”

“Transportation is a big issue regarding traffic,” Fagan said. “SEPTA fees, are they going to remain the same for the locals? Is it fair to oppose SEPTA taxes on tourists? So that’s really our main focuses right now, and just communicating, being transparent with the public about the next coming event.”

She said the experience taught her to be “less of a complainer and be more of a problem solver.”

“It’s harder to find solutions than complain all day,” she said.