‘We need to have a diverse workforce’

Dr. Islam, a cardiologist at Temple Heart and Vascular Institute and a professor of medicine, has spent over 10 years studying cardiovascular health inequity. Prior to moving to Philadelphia, she worked closely with a community of patients in Baltimore and said she expected the two cities to be very similar.

In terms of health outcomes, majority Black sections of North Philadelphia rank among the worst in the city for length of life and cardiovascular health. But what stood out to her about patients there, Islam said, was the sense of community among residents and their reliance and trust in the local networks of health care available in the area.

“I’m often impressed at how reliant they are on our health care institutions,” said Islam. “But a lot of those important resources that are necessary in the community for cardiovascular health are severely lacking here, like access to healthy food and having a safe space to exercise or recuperate after cardiovascular events.”

Islam said it’s common for her patients’ cardiovascular health to quickly deteriorate after surviving from a major cardiovascular episode because exercise or physical rehab is not accessible. And that means they’ll continue to have worse outcomes.

Both Islam and Crabbe acknowledged that the health disparity issue must account for structural racism, which means beginning with diversifying the medical workforce.

According to the American College of Cardiology, even though African Americans make up 13% of the population, fewer than 3% of cardiologists were African American as of 2015. The Temple University funds from the Edna Kynett Foundation will be leveraged to try to change those low numbers.

“We are going to help young people develop the important dossiers that they need in order to be competitive and to learn about cardiovascular medicine,” said Crabbe. “The [funding] will allow us to help them get involved in some research, allow them to interact with other members of our team, and to interact with other cardiologists.”

The selected medical trainees will contribute to the project’s COVID-19 research activities, and the award will also create leadership and mentorship opportunities for female fellows in cardiovascular medicine, in recognition of their unique under-representation in the field of academic cardiology.

According to Crabbe, women make up 51% of medical students, but are not represented in cardiovascular health at those same levels. Dr. Islam will be responsible for providing leadership in executing the Women in Cardiology curriculum and mentorship to the medical trainees, and will serve as course director for a citywide diversity in cardiovascular medicine conference.

“When we are all in alignment, it’s an exciting time to be in health care, where we understand that this is a problem,” said Islam. “I hope that we can just move forward together when tackling how people are trained, how we interact with our patients, and how they move forward with their lives.”

The award will support a citywide conference on diversifying the cardiovascular medicine workforce and will be conducted virtually to the four academic medical centers in the greater Philadelphia area.

For Crabbe, opening up the cardiovascular workforce isn’t just about race and gender, but it also takes into consideration diversity of thought and ideas. She said that with all the medical problems facing various marginalized communities, we can’t afford to leave out anyone from the table because you don’t know where the next best solution will come from.

“To me, COVID-19 is the racial disparity problem of the 21st century,” said Crabbe. “We need to have a diverse workforce… People relate to other people who are like them. That doesn’t mean that they can’t relate to others who are not like them but it does mean that there’s a connection that can be made.”