Comcast is awarding a total of $1 million in $10,000 grants to more than 100 Philly businesses owned by women and people of color.

The money comes from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Created in 2020 to help alleviate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund targets small businesses owned by people of color.

Beyfilmz Media was one of the recipients awarded a grant. Owner David Bey has been running the production company for four and a half years. He says he was in shock when he received the news.

“So at first, I was kind of like, wait is this real? I had to call this number just to make sure. And I think I filled out, you know, last minute, like two days before it was due. So I really didn’t think I was going to get it. But I’m happy and grateful that I was able to win.”

Bey says the grant will go towards filling financial gaps created by investing in tech for his business during the pandemic.

“So it’s going to help big time financially and being able to support the new business moving forward as well as to help dealing with growing and marketing.”