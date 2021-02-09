Comcast offers $10K grants to small businesses owned by people of color

Data shows businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, and other people of color have been hit hardest by the pandemic and these business owners say they have had a harder time accessing help.

Now, Comcast hopes to throw a much-needed $10,000 lifeline to some 500 businesses in Philadelphia, Chester, and four other metropolitan areas.

The grants are part of Comcast RISE, the company’s larger initiative to help business owners of color struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our hope is that they’ll reinvest those dollars to really help their businesses thrive, and that they’ll not only help their business, but it will help the community that they’re sitting within,” said Teresa Ward-Maupin, senior vice president for digital and customer experience at Comcast Business.

It’s the latest effort to help small businesses that have struggled to gain federal or state aid.

The five major metros — also including Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and Houston — were chosen because research by the JP Morgan Chase Institute found they had some of the sharpest declines in local commerce spending.

To be eligible for the grants, a business has to have been in operation for at least three years with up to 25 employees. The owner or majority stakeholder has to be a person of color who makes day-to-day decisions in the business.

The application period runs March 1 to March 14 and each metropolitan area will receive 100 grants. Selected businesses can use the funds however they see fit.