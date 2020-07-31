Minority-owned small businesses were largely shut out of Pa.’s first coronavirus loan program

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News and other news organizations across Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

In March, less than a month into the coronavirus shutdown, Gov. Tom Wolf launched a low-interest loan program as a lifeline to “provide a little peace of mind to hundreds of small business owners and their employees.”

All $61 million was gone in less than a week, as business owners across the state raced to apply. But in the rush to stand up the new program and get relief flowing, no requirements were put in place to ensure businesses had a fair shot at the money — and many did not.

Of the 761 approved loans, only 41 — or 5% — went to minority-owned businesses, according to new numbers released by state economic development officials.

The results are consistent with an earlier review of the program by Spotlight PA that found it relied on a patchwork of local nonprofits spread unevenly across the state, putting some counties and the businesses located there at a serious disadvantage.

Now, as the economic fallout of six months of business closures, reopenings, and new restrictions comes into sharper focus, Pennsylvania is trying again.

A new $200 million grant program is specifically targeted at the smallest and most vulnerable businesses, many of which were left behind in the frantic rush for state and federal aid. Half of that money has been set aside for minority-owned businesses, which have been hit the hardest by the economic fallout of the pandemic, research shows.

“This is going in a completely different direction, trying to get deep into the heart of our neighborhoods,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes (D., Philadelphia), who helped design the new program. “We wanted to get through the noise of always hearing about loans and that loan conversation has been relatively negative.”