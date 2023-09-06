Dozens of business owners and elected officials gathered at The Enterprise Center on Tuesday afternoon to hear more about new rules that would open the door for more small and diverse businesses to prosper.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s new executive order has four strategies to increase the share of state contracts among small, minority, and women-owned businesses across Pennsylvania.

For example, it’s more often that a small diverse business will be a subcontractor rather than the main prime contractor on government contracts — which means significantly less revenue for the small business.

New rules will require state agencies to award more prime contracts to small diverse businesses instead and there will be a public dashboard that shares progress every six months.

Pa. sets aside $43 million in its Small Business Reserve Designated Contracts out of its $4.2 billion spending budget. By contrast, Maryland set aside $430 million out of $5.2 billion in the same fiscal year for its Small Business Reserve Program.

State agencies must create a cohesive strategy to buy more goods and services from small diverse businesses.

The state is adjusting who qualifies as a small business to account for inflation by increasing the revenue cap from $38.5 million to $47 million because a company could be generating more revenue without growing its business due to higher prices.

Plus, a new business advisory board will propose more policy changes soon.