Philly’s Black-owned businesses are still decades behind despite affirmative action

About 80% of city and quasi-public entity contracts were awarded to white non-Hispanic men in fiscal year 2021, according to the city’s most recent economic disparity study. Or about $560 million in local government contracts for public works, professional services, supplies, services and equipment.

The remaining 20% of contracts totaling $296 million were split among women, minority and disabled businesses.

That’s a step back from just five years ago when the split of 70% white non-Hispanic men and 30 percent everyone else.

Sharmain Matlock Turner, CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition, remembers a demonstration in the early 1980s when protestors gathered on North Broad Street where Temple University was constructing a dental school.

“People in the community said why am I not working that job? I don’t see anybody working on this job who looks like me,” Matlock Turner said.

So why doesn’t the city enforce a quota system to enforce more equity in how tax dollars are spent? The short answer is — it’s illegal and the highest court in the nation ruled it’s unconstitutional.

For example, the city of Richmond, Virginia tried to use quotas about 40 years ago requiring that prime construction contractors allocate 30% of subcontracting money for projects to minority-owned businesses in a city with a population that was 50% Black.

But the U.S. Supreme Court struck down that city ordinance in 1989 after a lawsuit was filed by a construction company that lost the Richmond city contract because it was the sole bidder and was denied a waiver after arguing there were no minority-owned businesses available for subcontracting the project.

The court argued that general assertions of past racial discrimination could not justify such programs and that instead ‘strong evidence’ of disparity must be proven then specific narrowly tailored goals could be pursued.

“At that point, the idea was in order to effectively establish goals that were going to stand up in court,” Matlock Turner said. “So if 30% of the electricians in Philadelphia were people of color you could establish that as a goal because it’s based on real data. So that’s how we ultimately were able to create a legal system in Philadelphia.”

But advocates argue that despite race and gender conscious policies, women and minority-owned businesses are decades behind their peers in business.

For example, many construction companies were founded after WWII during the construction boom when white veterans had GI bill benefits to afford home mortgages.

“Many of them were started at the beginning of the construction of the suburbs. So you had all of this new construction. It was a great time to start companies,” said Kenyatta James, director of PAGE at the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia “It was also an extremely difficult time for minority businesses to get capital to get support. To get any sort of financing, you couldn’t really compete with these other people because you were openly discriminated against many times without any real legal repercussions.”