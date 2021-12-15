A group formed to help restart the economy is ending, and its leadership, along with Mayor Jim Kenney, said a vaccine mandate announced Monday is the next logical step to furthering the reopening of the city.

Angela Val heads up Ready. Set. Philly! and said over the past year they have done their best to reopen and restart business activity. She urged people to get vaccinated.

“The answer to us not staying in our house every single day of our lives is getting vaccinated,” Val said. “So if that means we all get a chance to go to a bar, go to a restaurant, go to a show by showing a vaccine card, that’s what we should do.”

The group of business, government and civic leaders joined together last December to address challenges brought by the pandemic, putting together a “unified approach” to re-opening and re-launching the local economy. The effort, funded exclusively by corporate donations and grants, and offered encouragement and support to businesses and employees looking for assistance to reopen in the city.

Val said in the past year there has been a lot of hours put in to bring back the vibrancy of the businesses in the city.

“What we learned, and we’re reminded of this year, is that the pandemic may come and go … but Philly Pride is forever ready,” said Val. “Ready. Set. Philly! is winding down this month, but it got us off to a great start. Businesses are working together. People are coming back, and they understand how to stay safe and healthy. … In less than a year, we worked to create, motivate, and activate positive change for Philadelphia. We got a lot done.”

Mayor Jim Kenney also defended the vaccine mandate, which starts January 3.

“In the end, this vaccine mandate is going to end this mess sooner than later, and it’s going to make people feel more comfortable about being out in public with each other.”