Pa. coronavirus update: Philly launches campaign to bring back workers, tourists

With eyes set on a full post-pandemic reopening, a coalition of businesses and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia is partnering with the city to promote a safe return to work and leisure for residents and tourists.

“Ready. Set. Philly!” is slated to run through the end of the year. Leaders of the effort say it’s supposed to act as a “mission control” center, including a website where employees and businesses can turn to for information on reopening and vaccinations, as well as a marketing plan. It’s also an opportunity to lay out a vision for the city as vaccinations continue, officials said.

“Center City and University City support more than half of the jobs in Philadelphia,” said Michael Rashid, one of the three co-chairs of the effort and the city’s Commerce Director. “Income is brought back to neighborhoods throughout the city, supporting spending on commercial corridors, which are extremely important to our economy.”