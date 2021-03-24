Pa. coronavirus update: Philly launches campaign to bring back workers, tourists
With eyes set on a full post-pandemic reopening, a coalition of businesses and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia is partnering with the city to promote a safe return to work and leisure for residents and tourists.
“Ready. Set. Philly!” is slated to run through the end of the year. Leaders of the effort say it’s supposed to act as a “mission control” center, including a website where employees and businesses can turn to for information on reopening and vaccinations, as well as a marketing plan. It’s also an opportunity to lay out a vision for the city as vaccinations continue, officials said.
“Center City and University City support more than half of the jobs in Philadelphia,” said Michael Rashid, one of the three co-chairs of the effort and the city’s Commerce Director. “Income is brought back to neighborhoods throughout the city, supporting spending on commercial corridors, which are extremely important to our economy.”
Still, members of “Ready. Set. Philly!” say the goal of the effort is to give the entire city a shot in the arm.
It comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again on the rise in Philadelphia, despite ongoing vaccinations.
Leaders involved include Leslie Richards, General Manager of SEPTA, as the transportation system struggles with low ridership numbers and safety concerns brought on by the pandemic.
Angela Val, executive director of the initiative, says it will also include live events that will give visitors a reason to come back to the city.
The coalition’s action plan is being crafted now and will be rolled out in the coming months.
“But we’re going at the pace of the vaccine being rolled out to the general public and the pace of the businesses in which they think they’ll bring their employees back,” she said.
