Another round of winners has been announced in Philadelphia’s vaccine lottery, with one more drawing and a new key target neighborhood.

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said there were two $50,000, four $5,000, and six $1,000 winners in the second round of the Philly Vax Sweepstakes. None of the big winners wanted to be identified, though one did issue a statement:

“Disbelief, excitement, and elation are all emotions I feel after winning the Philly Vax Sweepstakes. I also want to acknowledge the challenges that Philadelphians faced this year — seeing businesses suffer, lives lost, and families try to put back the pieces together after a devastating year, emotionally and financially. I would give this all back if it meant we could have prevented the pandemic. Winning is a huge gift for me, and I plan on paying off almost all of my student loans, giving back to the community, and using the money to reunite with my family after almost two years and take them all out to celebrate.”