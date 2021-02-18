Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Philadelphia City Council continued to turn up the heat on Mayor Jim Kenney in a spate over the use of Lincoln Financial Field as a mass vaccination site, a plan known as “Operation Philly Special.”

Members introduced and passed a near-unanimous resolution calling on Kenney to activate the stadium, as other cities have, using the Black Doctors COVID Consortium and other partners to deliver vaccines.

The Kenney administration, which is in parallel discussions with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use the Pennsylvania Convention Center as a vaccine megasite, has opposed use of the Eagles’ home stadium. The mayor argued the highway-adjacent stadium, at the edge of South Philly, would advantage car-driving “white privileged suburban residents of other counties and states” over many city residents.

Councilmember Allan Domb introduced the resolution to use the stadium. Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson, Kathy Gilmore-Richardson, Bobby Henon, David Oh, and Cindy Bass co-sponsored.