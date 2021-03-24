Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia officials identified 533 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed case count to 120,490 since the beginning of the pandemic. (An additional 160 probable cases have also been diagnosed by the rapid-antigen test since this time Monday.)

During the week that ended on March 20, the city averaged 400 cases per day, up from an average of 287 cases per day the previous week. That amounts to a positivity rate of 6.1% for this past week, compared with 5.4% for the previous week.

The increasing case counts are part of a broader trend that’s been seen across southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and New England, Health Commissioner Tom Farley said.

“The areas that are being hit the hardest now are the areas where the virus first hit hard a year ago when it first arrived in this country,” Farley said. “I don’t know if that means that those are the areas where variants are arriving now, or the partial immunity that happened from that wave has waned and so now we’re more susceptible than other parts of the country.”