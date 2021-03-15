Pa. to bring back bar service, expand indoor dining capacity

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Pennsylvania is set to lift more coronavirus restrictions on businesses in the coming weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.

Effective Easter Sunday, April 4, restaurants may resume bar service, and indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% for restaurants that undergo the self-certification process. Restaurants that do not self-certify may raise indoor dining capacity to 50%, according to the governor’s office.

Indoor capacity limits will be raised to 75% for gyms, casinos, theaters, malls, and other entertainment facilities.

The governor also announced revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 25% occupancy and for outdoor events to allow for 50% occupancy, both regardless of venue size. Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

It’s unclear whether Philadelphia will follow suit.