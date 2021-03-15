Pa. coronavirus update: Philly’s vaccine clinics now taking walk-ins; Pa. to up capacity limits on bars, restaurants
Philly’s vaccine clinics now taking walk-ins
Philadelphia’s four city-run vaccination clinics are now allowing walk-ins, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced Monday.
To be eligible, a vaccine seeker must fall in Philadelphia’s 1A or 1B category, and live in the clinic’s neighborhood. The city began allowing walk-ins this weekend, Farley said, after noticing that some of its appointment slots were going unclaimed.
“This is removing one additional barrier for people to get vaccinated,” Farley said at a press conference for the launch of a new vaccine clinic at Simon Gratz Middle School in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. “Setting up an appointment and making that appointment is not necessarily easy if you have a lot of other stresses on your life.”
As of Monday, Philadelphia was operating vaccine clinics at Community Academy Charter School in Juanita Park, the MLK Older Adult Center in North Philadelphia, and University of the Sciences’ Bobby Morgan Arena in West Philadelphia, in addition to the Nicetown-Tioga location.
Two new clinics in South Philadelphia are opening later this week. They are a compliment to Philly’s main vaccination hub: the FEMA run site located at the Convention Center in Center City. That site has been vaccinating about 6,000 people per day, seven days a week.
Farley said Monday morning that walk-in appointments are intended for residents of the clinic’s neighborhood, but did not indicate that requirement would be strictly enforced. “Any evidence that you are a Philadelphia resident” would be sufficient, he said.
Joe King, 78, lives at Opportunity Towers, a subsidized housing complex across the street from Simon Gratz Middle School.
King has already received his first vaccine shot, but on Monday morning he was scouting out the clinic at Gratz for information to bring back to his neighbors, many of whom have yet to be vaccinated.
“I’m going to let them know,” he said. “Come on over across the street, and get the shot!”
Pa. to up capacity limits in bars, restaurants
Gov. Tom Wolf will expand more business and event capacity limits and lift coronavirus restrictions on bar service starting on Easter Sunday, April 4.
Monday’s announcement says bars and restaurants can raise indoor capacity limits to a maximum of 75% from 50%, but must follow the state’s social-distancing requirements.
Going away are a ban on seating at the bar and serving alcohol after 11 p.m., as well as a requirement that patrons order food with their alcoholic drinks.
Other businesses can also move to 75% of maximum capacity, including salons, gyms, casinos and theaters. Outdoor events can go to 50% of maximum capacity, while indoor gatherings can go to 20%.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.
