Philly’s vaccine clinics now taking walk-ins

Philadelphia’s four city-run vaccination clinics are now allowing walk-ins, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced Monday.

To be eligible, a vaccine seeker must fall in Philadelphia’s 1A or 1B category, and live in the clinic’s neighborhood. The city began allowing walk-ins this weekend, Farley said, after noticing that some of its appointment slots were going unclaimed.

“This is removing one additional barrier for people to get vaccinated,” Farley said at a press conference for the launch of a new vaccine clinic at Simon Gratz Middle School in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. “Setting up an appointment and making that appointment is not necessarily easy if you have a lot of other stresses on your life.”

As of Monday, Philadelphia was operating vaccine clinics at Community Academy Charter School in Juanita Park, the MLK Older Adult Center in North Philadelphia, and University of the Sciences’ Bobby Morgan Arena in West Philadelphia, in addition to the Nicetown-Tioga location.