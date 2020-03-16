Coronavirus update: Pa. cases climb to 76, all Philly courts to close Tuesday

Updated: 1:40 p.m.

—

Pennsylvania officials confirmed 13 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the statewide total up to 76.

The new cases include two in Allegheny County, one in Bucks County, six in Montgomery County, two in Monroe County, and two in Philadelphia County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Montgomery County continues to lead the commonwealth with about a third of all cases. Those who tested positive are all isolating at home or are being treated in the hospital.

With the total in Philadelphia rising to nine people, city officials announced sweeping restrictions on commercial and city government activity. The city is also following the CDC’s advice and advising against gatherings of more than 50 people.

Today we announced new restrictions on commercial activity and a halt to non-essential City operations. Closed:

– Non-essential businesses

– Dine-in food establishments (delivery and pick-up only)

– City buildings Read more in the press release. https://t.co/THxMCdgD2a — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 16, 2020

“These changes are not made lightly and we are well aware of the potentially devastating effects they will have on businesses and workers of Philadelphia,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. ”

Government buildings will close starting on Tuesday, March 17.

Commercial activity in the city will also be restricted to only those deemed “essential” by local officials, starting at 5 p.m Monday. That list includes grocery stores, big box stores, pharmacies, discount stores, corner stores, daycare centers, banks, post offices, gas stations, veterinary clinics and laundromats. In addition, businesses that sell a variety of telecommunications equipment, medical supplies and food items will be allowed to remain open.

The city’s dining scene will also be under new limitations, intended to restrict the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants will halt all dining room services and will only be able to serve food for delivery or takeout.

To support businesses hurting due to the loss of sales and customers, City and Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation are launching new grants and zero-interest loans for businesses that do less than $5 million in business annually.

Trash pick-up will continue as usual.

“This thing has no playbook. It changes hour by hour,” he said.

The restrictions are in place at least through March 27.

Courts affected

Philadelphia officials announced Monday that all city courts will temporarily close starting Tuesday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The First Judicial District said in a news release that the order will be in effect until April 1 or “until further notice from the court” with a few exceptions.

Preliminary arraignments, bail acceptance and emergency Protection from Abuse services will continue on a 24/7 basis.

Juvenile detention hearings, shelter care hearings, video bench warrant hearings for those incarcerated in the Philadelphia prison system are also unaffected by the temporary closure.

The city’s Traffic Division will remain open to retrieve impounded vehicles three days per week.

“FJD leadership will continue to re-evaluate all closures moving forward and will alert the public to any changes to what is outlined above, as appropriate,” according to the release.

The announcement means all jury trials in Philadelphia will be postponed until further notice.

Between 125-150 people showed up for jury duty on Monday, according to a spokesman with the First Judicial District. They were dismissed around 9 a.m.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after the First Judicial District announced it would start limiting to 200 the number of people it would subpoena each day for jury duty.

Over the weekend, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the city doubled to eight. City health officials said it appears the newest incidents stemmed from people who were asymptomatic, and that they expected the number of cases to surge in the coming days.

The announcement is the latest to affect court operations in Philadelphia and the region.

Starting Monday, Municipal Court in Philadelphia will not execute any evictions for the next two weeks due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The Philadelphia Public Defenders Union is urging court officials to shut down all court operations in the city.

Federal immigration court, located at 9th and Market Streets in Philadelphia, also began limiting hearings.

“Effective March 16, 2020, and through April 10, all non-detained master calendar hearings are postponed,” according to a release of the Department of Justice. New hearing dates will be sent out in the mail to anyone whose hearing has been pushed back due to these closures.

Wolf orders restaurants, bars to end dine-in service in 5 counties

Restaurants and bars in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Allegheny counties have been ordered end dine-in services as of midnight Sunday for the next 14 days.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf had previously urged all nonessential businesses to close in those counties — excluding Allegheny — but made it mandatory Sunday night under the state’s disaster declaration powers.

Businesses can still offer take-out and drive-through services, but failure to end dine-in meals and drinks for the next two weeks could lead to “enforcement actions,” Wolf said in a statement, though the consequences were not laid out in the announcement.

“I understand that this is disruptive to businesses as well as patrons who just want to enjoy themselves, but in the best interest of individuals and families in the mitigation counties, we must take this step,” the governor said.

Businesses facing hardship during the forced or recommended closures can apply for financial assistance.

Unemployment compensation

Pennsylvanians losing work due to the coronavirus or the efforts to slow its spread may be eligible for unemployment or worker’s compensation, the state announced Monday.

In an effort to stem the economic effects of the pandemic, the Department of Labor and Industry released a wide-ranging set of circumstances that could trigger benefits to workers losing money. They include being quarantined, losing hours, or having a business shut down due to mandatory distancing measures in some counties.

Those categories could grow with the level of social disruption increases.

“It’s evolving constantly, due to the fact that the Governor announced that schools are shutting down. After that certain areas in certain counties were impacted,” said Jahmai Sharp, with the Department of Labor and Industry Press office. “Literally it’s changing by the minute.”

The state and federal emergency declarations triggered the release of funds to people out of work during this unique situation, said Sharp.

The Department is urging anyone who can to fill out the forms online.

Some businesses in Philadelphia are reporting a downturn, even though they are not covered in Governor Wolf’s shutdown of eateries and bars in the surrounding counties.

“On Friday it was 70 degrees and sunny, it should have been insane, but it was definitely a lot quieter,” said Alicia Levantini, assistant manager of Jack’s Firehouse in the Fairmount neighborhood. The business has been taking extra precautions and doing more cleaning, but with the steep decline in customers has decided to lay off all but a couple of staff members for the foreseeable future.

At the owner’s urging, Levantini applied for unemployment on Sunday evening, and said the process took three hours.

“The system kept crashing,” she said. “I had to restart the form a bunch of times, it was definitely stressful.”

Coronavirus patient is staffer in Del. U.S. Sen. Carper’s office

A staffer in U.S. Sen. Tom Carper’s Delaware office has tested positive for COVID-19. The woman who is under the age of 30 is the seventh case in the state of Delaware.

The Carper staffer is in self-quarantine and is not severely ill.

“This individual has not traveled to Washington, D.C. recently and has had no contact with Sen. Carper or other members of Congress since exhibiting symptoms,” a Carper spokeswoman said. “Other members of Sen. Carper’s staff who came in contact with the individual while the individual was exhibiting symptoms will be self-isolating at home for the next 14 days.”

Health officials are currently in the process of contacting anyone the patient may have come in contact with.

All seven cases are connected to the University of Delaware including a professor, two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher.

Starting Monday, Carper’s staff in D.C. and Delaware will be working remotely and those offices will be closed to the public.

WHYY’s Laura Benshoff, Mark Eichmann, and Aaron Moselle contributed reporting.