Pa. coronavirus update: Vaccine sweepstakes coming to Philly

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia announced a vaccine sweepstakes today, to encourage more people in the city to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be three drawings in June and July, with the first one on June 21. There is a total of $400,000 in giveaways, including cash prizes. Half of the prizes will go to people who live in ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates. The idea is to encourage people,especially in those areas, to get vaccinated. The sweepstakes are only for people ages 18 and up.

Slightly more than half of all adults in the city have been fully vaccinated so far, according to city data, but the vaccination rate varies by ZIP code and race.

Philadelphia’s Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said although two-thirds of adults have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, “the last third are the hardest to reach for many reasons: they may not have a predictable work schedule, they may have difficulty getting child care, they may have question about the vaccine, and some folks figure they’ll get it but they’ve had too many priorities besides getting vaccinated.”

“Recently the mass vaccination centers at the convention center and at Esperanza have closed because the time when people were willing to show up by the thousands and stand in line for vaccine is over,” she added, saying the city has shifted resources from mass vaccination sites to community and pop-up clinics.