Help WHYY News tell the stories that matter across Philly, its suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware

You put the “public” in public media. Our newsroom wants to know what stories aren’t being told, plus what kind of coverage is most useful in your everyday life.

WHYY News reporter Sophia Schmidt is seen in the field at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Philadelphia.

WHYY News reporter Sophia Schmidt is seen in the field at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

As the Philadelphia region’s leading public media organization, WHYY strives to engage audiences, expand perspectives and empower communities.

At WHYY News, that means telling timely and relevant stories that not only inform our audiences but also provide the context needed to better understand what’s happening across our region, from Philly and its suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware.

Through active audience listening, we aim to reflect the communities we serve. Help our newsroom make sure that our journalism reflects your needs and priorities by sharing your questions, concerns and experiences. For example:

  • What are journalists missing in our community?
  • What does news coverage often get wrong about things you see in your life?
  • What do you wish the community knew more about?
  • What would you like to see more of in our news coverage?
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  • WHYY News reporter Emily Neil gathers audio of pigs munching on apples at Hidden Valley Farm in Jamison, Pa.
    WHYY News reporter Emily Neil gathers audio in the field at Hidden Valley Farm in Jamison, Pa. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • WHYY News reporter David Matthau interviews Mike Hilton, at Williams Boxing Academy in Trenton, New Jersey, on July 24, 2025.
    WHYY News reporter David Matthau interviews Mike Hilton, at Williams Boxing Academy in Trenton, New Jersey, on July 24, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • WHYY News photographer Emma Lee is seen crouching to
    WHYY News photographer Emma Lee is seen in the field on Aug. 22, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • WHYY News reporter Peter Crimmins is seen in the field at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on Nov. 20, 2024.
    WHYY News reporter Peter Crimmins is seen in the field at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on Nov. 20, 2024. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • U.S. Sen. Chris Coons from Delaware (left) speaks with WHYY News reporters (from right) Kenny Cooper, Sarah Mueller and Carmen Russell-Sluchansky at WHYY Headquarters in Philadelphia on March 21, 2025.
    U.S. Sen. Chris Coons from Delaware (left) speaks with WHYY News reporters (from right) Kenny Cooper, Sarah Mueller and Carmen Russell-Sluchansky at WHYY Headquarters in Philadelphia on March 21, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Alan Yu, of WHYY's ''The Pulse'' is seen in the field conducting an interview.
    Alan Yu, of WHYY's ''The Pulse'' is seen in the field conducting an interview. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Beyond any given story topic, WHYY News is also committed to coverage rooted in public service. To that end:

  • What kind of local news is most useful in your everyday life?
  • What coverage helps you make decisions, solve problems or better understand your community?
  • What kind of reporting helps you feel more informed or prepared?

Submit your response below. We read every submission, and while we may not be able to get back to every audience member individually, your input is deeply valued and essential in shaping our coverage.

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WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

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About Maria Pulcinella

Maria Pulcinella is the lead digital producer for WHYY News, where she spearheads the newsroom's Audience Insights efforts.

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

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