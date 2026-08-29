Help WHYY News tell the stories that matter across Philly, its suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware
You put the “public” in public media. Our newsroom wants to know what stories aren’t being told, plus what kind of coverage is most useful in your everyday life.
As the Philadelphia region’s leading public media organization, WHYY strives to engage audiences, expand perspectives and empower communities.
At WHYY News, that means telling timely and relevant stories that not only inform our audiences but also provide the context needed to better understand what’s happening across our region, from Philly and its suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware.
Through active audience listening, we aim to reflect the communities we serve. Help our newsroom make sure that our journalism reflects your needs and priorities by sharing your questions, concerns and experiences. For example:
- What are journalists missing in our community?
- What does news coverage often get wrong about things you see in your life?
- What do you wish the community knew more about?
- What would you like to see more of in our news coverage?
Beyond any given story topic, WHYY News is also committed to coverage rooted in public service. To that end:
- What kind of local news is most useful in your everyday life?
- What coverage helps you make decisions, solve problems or better understand your community?
- What kind of reporting helps you feel more informed or prepared?
Submit your response below. We read every submission, and while we may not be able to get back to every audience member individually, your input is deeply valued and essential in shaping our coverage.
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WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.