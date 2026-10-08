‘So much more to do’: Bucks County joins nationwide demonstrations against sexual violence
The event was part of nationwide demonstrations in the wake of sexual assault cases at Cornell University and Louisiana State University.
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Dozens of people gathered in Doylestown on Thursday to rally against sexual violence and draw attention to services available to victims in Bucks County.
Elected officials and service providers spoke at the event, which was part of a nationwide day of demonstrations against sexual violence in the wake of recent reporting on sexual assault cases at Cornell University and Louisiana State University.
For Marlene Pray, who attended with a sign reading, “I am Jane Doe,” fighting against sexual violence on college campuses and beyond “is not new.”
“The students are pissed off. They are outraged … and students have been for decades,” she said. “I feel disgusted with how the administration and law enforcement has navigated this.”
The 57-year-old Doylestown resident said she was raped in 1986, during her second week attending the University of Colorado Boulder. She was also kicked out of a sorority for preventing a rape from happening in a fraternity house, she said.
“There need to be some serious changes, and my sign, ‘Stop sexual violence from the frat house to the White House,’ [shows] it is endemic in both of those systems, and it’s institutionalized,” she said. “There’s just so much more to do.”
Penelope Ettinger, executive director of the Network of Victim Assistance, or NOVA, the victim service organization in Bucks County and its designated rape crisis center, asked the crowd to “[acknowledge] the women whose courage helped bring us to this national moment.”
“Jane Doe at Cornell, Kendall Francis at LSU and so many other girls and women whose names we know, and so many more whose names we never will,” she said. “Women who have told their stories publicly, women who have told one person … and women who have never told anyone — they are why we are all here.”
The woman identified as Jane Doe in court documents says she was drugged and gang raped at a Cornell University fraternity house in 2024. Kendall Francis, an LSU student, says she was raped by a classmate in 2025. She has asked police to pursue a criminal investigation after the school’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX found Damien Shanklin guilty of “forcible rape” and suspended him for one year.
Both women say the universities failed to fully investigate and respond to their reports of sexual assault.
The consequences the women have experienced after coming forward show that it’s “also scary to speak out,” Pray said. She is “proud” of members of the universities who are standing with them, she said, including her son, who is a first-year student at Cornell.
‘Not somebody else’s issue’
Speakers highlighted the pervasiveness of sexual violence. NOVA, which serves victims of crime who live in Bucks County or who are victims of crimes committed in Bucks County, handles more than 1,000 reports of sexual violence, from adults and children, each year.
A majority of the crowd responded Thursday when Ettinger asked them to raise their hands if they personally know a woman who has been sexually assaulted.
“This is not somebody else’s issue,” she said. “When we say enough is enough, these words have to mean something. Enough talking about sexual assault only after it happens. Enough asking women and girls what they could have done differently. Enough expecting women to carry the sole responsibility for keeping themselves safe. Enough tolerating misogyny, humiliation and disrespect, as though they are a part of our culture.”
Seeing “almost every single hand” go up in response to Ettinger’s question Thursday shows how “pervasive” sexual violence is, said Jen Locker, executive director of A Woman’s Place, the county’s only domestic violence response organization.
There is “a lot of overlap between sexual assault and domestic violence,” Locker said.
“There’s often the misconception that sexual assault can’t happen … where there’s a relationship in place, and so I think it’s really important to highlight all sorts of different types of sexual assault and the impact it has on our community and our culture in general,” she said.
Some people might be feeling “helpless” in response to the recent sexual assault cases in the news, said County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia. The gathering was a way to “do something because of that helpless feeling.”
“I stand here thinking it feels like we’ve been doing this forever, and that yet because of Cornell, it feels like we just started yesterday,” she told the crowd. “But we’re here, and we’re going to continue to fight back.”
District Attorney Joe Khan said he first spoke with a victim of sexual assault long before he was a prosecutor, when a classmate confided in him in high school.
“When I grew up, I was very fortunate to begin my career as a prosecutor in an office that took sexual violence seriously, that listened to victims, that gave them a voice and wasn’t concerned about win-loss records, but was concerned about making sure that everyone, no matter who they are, has access to justice,” Khan said.
The DA’s office could not immediately say how many sexual assault cases it reviews each year and how many ultimately lead to prosecutions.
The office has a dedicated Special Victims Unit that investigates and prosecutes sexual violence involving children and adults. Those cases are “a significant priority” for the office, a spokesperson said in a statement.
‘Changing attitudes, challenging harmful behavior’
Diana Young, 54, of Doylestown, said she hopes that the outcry over the Cornell case will “create some kind of change, some kind of wave.”
In recent weeks, she has reflected on “all the times that I’ve been in danger in my life, just so many times, and how many, all women could say that?”
“Even if someone isn’t a rape victim, per se, or a sexual assault victim, the sexual harassment and times where we were drugged but maybe didn’t get raped,” she added. “I think all women could say that, how many times they’ve been in danger, and maybe this time they lucked out that nothing really awful happened, but it’s always there. The lack of safety.”
Pray said her message to other survivors is simple.
“I believe you. I love you. It’s not your fault. You’re a beautiful person,” she said, adding that she wants to remind survivors of sexual violence that they can reclaim their own sexuality and sensuality.
Prevention is also key, said Ettinger. NOVA provides sexual violence prevention programming for hundreds of young people on college campuses and beyond.
“Prevention is not one conversation, one lesson or one program,” Ettinger said. “It is the ongoing work of changing attitudes, challenging harmful behavior, helping people develop confidence to step up when something is wrong.”
If you live in Bucks County and are the victim of a crime, or have experienced a crime in the county, you can reach out to NOVA to learn more about their services online, or by texting 267-323-4545, calling 1-800-675-6900 or emailing info@novabucks.org.
NOVA’s helpline, at 1-800-675-6900, is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
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