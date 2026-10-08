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Dozens of people gathered in Doylestown on Thursday to rally against sexual violence and draw attention to services available to victims in Bucks County.

Elected officials and service providers spoke at the event, which was part of a nationwide day of demonstrations against sexual violence in the wake of recent reporting on sexual assault cases at Cornell University and Louisiana State University.

For Marlene Pray, who attended with a sign reading, “I am Jane Doe,” fighting against sexual violence on college campuses and beyond “is not new.”

“The students are pissed off. They are outraged … and students have been for decades,” she said. “I feel disgusted with how the administration and law enforcement has navigated this.”