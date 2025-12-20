2025 in photos: A year of change, celebration and resolve in the Philadelphia region

In 2025, WHYY News photographers chronicled a year of comings and goings.

Philadelphia welcomed the Vince Lombardi trophy for a second time after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

Voters installed a new president in Washington and a new governor in Delaware.

Onlookers waved goodbye to the S.S. United States on its final voyage.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps celebrated their 250th anniversary in the city where they were born.

And the region buckled down in preparation for 2026, when the nation will celebrate its semiquincentennial.

In between, Philadelphians embraced moments of joy, lifted each other up during moments of sorrow and made their voices heard.