Most of the students in the North Philadelphia-based Shutterbugs photography program join because they’re curious about how they can take more “aesthetic” photos for Instagram.

But rather than focus on selfies, the students learn how to use the medium as a tool to tell stories about themselves and their neighborhoods. This year, the young photographers gathered to celebrate being published for the second year in a row in Motivos Magazine — a national bilingual magazine by and for young people.

“It’s all about helping them discover their own voice,” said photographer Tony Rocco, the founder and executive director of Photography without Borders, the organization behind the photography program.

Shutterbugs is an after-school extracurricular for students at select middle and high schools across Kensington and North Philadelphia — Antonio Pantoja Charter, John B. Stetson Charter, Eugenio Maria De Hostos, and Kensington Health Sciences Academy. It’s also currently at Taller Puertoriqueño, a cultural pillar in the area.

Rocco started the program almost ten years ago after he used the camera for self-discovery himself. The Italian and Colombian 52-year-old traveled to Colombia to connect with his heritage. Through photography, he explored that cultural part of his identity. It was a life-changing experience that ultimately led him to create his organization and begin teaching photography.

“That was sort of the inspiration for me with my kids because they’re on their own journey too,” said Rocco. “They’re trying to figure themselves out, each and every one of them.”

‘An element of magic’

For 19-year-old John Arroyo, photography has been a healing medium.

His parents signed him up for a photography class at Taller Puertoriqueño for high school students during the pandemic. He began to take photos and express his “artsy moods.” Through his photography, Arroyo worked through some anxiety he had.

The snapshots got him more comfortable — and confident.

“I used to be shy, used to not really talk a lot,” said Arroyo. “But over the quarantine, I learned with my art that I can show myself more.”

John Arroyo, 19, celebrates his photo being the cover of Motivos Magazine at John B. Stetson Charter School. (Photo Courtesy of Jesús Rincón)Arroyo’s photograph is the cover image on the issue of Motivos Magazine that published the students’ work. The photo represents a breakthrough to the high school student.

“It’s kind of like me breaking through that wall that I put up,” he said.

“The students get very brave and we get to see them conquer some of their fears and insecurities”, said Shoshanna Wiesner, a photography teacher and the program director at Photography Without Borders.

“They surprise us and they surprise themselves with the ways they’re able to tell a story that they may or may not have known that they had to tell until they pulled out their camera,” said the teacher.

The camera “has an element of magic” that students experience, she added.