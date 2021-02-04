La vida en lockdown: North Philly teens capture pandemic moments in photos

The COVID-19 pandemic has, for many of us, revealed the resilience of the people around us. Within the Photography Without Borders community I count myself a part of, I learned about the strength of the students and instructors we work with to break barriers of perceived access to the arts.

Our students, many of them Latino students from Kensington, Olney, and North Philly, live along the Route 47 bus route. We asked them to document their life in lockdown.

Initially, the younger students were apprehensive about taking photos of themselves and their families. After a few months in quarantine, they relaxed and found solace in the activity. We may have started our weekly Zoom sessions with a litany of frustrations over being bored, feeling stuck at home, and unsure of the future. However, in the following weeks, they would remark at how much fun they had taking photographs in their bedrooms, out the back window, and in the surrounding blocks where they live.

Their work captures the range of emotions of life in lockdown, from their perspective as young Philadelphians.

The following photographs originally appeared in Motivos — a bilingual print and digital magazine.

Yanilda Recio, Olney

“The moments in which I sit down to think about what photos to take and how to do it are for me, a way to escape reality and carry out my ideas. This is one of the things that makes me happy in these difficult times… an escape from reality and a way of expressing myself in different ways by letting my imagination fly with the little I have.

Los momentos en los que me siento a pensar que fotos tomar y cómo hacerlo son para mi como una forma de escapar de la realidad y llevar a cabo mis ideas son una de las cosas que me hacen feliz en estos tiempos difíciles

Ha sido para mí como un escape de la realidad y una forma de expresarse de distintas maneras dejando volar mi imaginación con lo poco que tengo.”