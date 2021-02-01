How a West Philly block struck by tragedy became unknowing participants of a traffic study

‘It does look like we do a bad public relations [job]’

The city did spring into action after meeting with residents in August. The Streets Department said they conducted a traffic study at the request of Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. in mid-August. The department examined crash data and found no glaring red flags there, said the city’s Deputy Commissioner of Transportation Richard Montanez. An inspector was also sent out to the block for an hour to measure the speeds of passing vehicles.

The inspector recorded nine cars, said Montanez, all within the speed limit. Once again, it was determined the block was not eligible for the traffic deterrent.

“We don’t tend to tell people when we show up,” said Montanez of why the traffic studies come without fanfare. Residents sometimes like to gather around the inspector with the radar gun measuring speeds.

“If you have a large crowd, people tend to slow down because they want to see what the crowd is doing,” said Montanez.

Despite the results of the study, the streets department did act. It installed the cement barricades. Placed at an angle, the barriers narrow the entrance and exits of the street, working as a cost-effective curb bump out — those curb extensions which aim to make pedestrian-friendly streets.

An explanation of the effort never reached Smith or anyone he’s talked to. After WHYY offered an update on the progress the city made and the pilot, residents expressed a sense of betrayal and anger.

“The only thing they’re going to do with them barricades is cause an accident,” said resident Makeeba McNeely, who added the barriers are an eyesore.

Whether the barricades have helped with speeding is up for debate among residents. McNeely said the racing has declined since the installation and worries about a potential crash when a drag racer, unaware of the change, turns the corner too quickly.

Smith said he’s seen cars slow when turning onto the block to avoid scraping their vehicles, only to speed up and try to abruptly stop before they reach the end of the barricade.

The larger frustration for McNeely and Smith is the fact that they’ve remained largely in the dark for the past several months, unclear if the concrete barricades are going to be a permanent fixture.

“I’m not going to disagree that it does look like we do a bad public relations [job],” said Montanez when asked why they didn’t make a bigger announcement or put out a press release when testing the pilot on the block.

For the time being, Montanez said the barriers will remain in place until April when an inspector will go out and track the speed of passing cars with the barriers in place.

Montanez said the department can pay its visit at an hour residents think will yield more accurate results.

“We’re currently trying to finalize this pilot but give us a little time and if you think you think you can add data to it, by all means, we’re willing to listen to you,” he said.

Montanez said he can ultimately only go by what the radar tracks and that often, residents may feel like cars are speeding down a block, when the vehicles are traveling at the posted 25 miles per hour limit.

For McNeely, the response to the block’s request is just another disappointment and she wonders if a whiter, more affluent block would face similar struggles.

“That’s how I feel, it’s a Black community and they don’t want to take care of it,” she said.