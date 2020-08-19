Less traffic, less risk: Zamar Jones’ neighbors pitch speed bumps as a violence deterrent

Makeeba McNeely’s West Philadelphia block has a speed problem.

For years, the block co-captain and her neighbors on 200 N. Simpson Street have tried to slow down the flow of cars on their one-way street and installing speed limit reminders hasn’t helped.

“People just come racing through our block,” McNeely said.

The worst of the traffic, she said, comes during rush hour, but during the day young drivers take to the small street.

“They wanna come and take off at the top of our block, high speed, full force, and see if they can stop their car at the corner,” McNeely explained.

The block tried to petition the city for speed bumps in July, only to get a response that made the residents think they were ineligible. But following the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Zamar Jones, one of the block’s young residents, the request is getting another look by the city’s Streets Department.

The man who initiated the shootout that took Zamar’s life didn’t live on the block and started firing from his car, which he crashed while still on the block. The shooter then got out of the vehicle and continued to fire before stealing another car and driving off.

If an easy getaway is not guaranteed because of speed bumps, said McNeely, outsiders might reconsider barreling through.

“They’ll think a thousand times about coming down the block because you don’t want to tear their car up coming down the block over a speed bump and you try and pick up speed,” she said.

Jamar Young is a father on the block who campaigned for speed bumps in July. While they would mainly prevent speeding, they also present an opportunity to discourage outsiders from driving through and then hanging out on the block in the first place, he said. After Zamar’s tragic death, the possible solution feels ever more urgent.

“Less people, might equal less violence,” explained Young. “When you have something like a speed bump, and people know they can’t come down the block speeding and doing whatever, they won’t visit the block.”