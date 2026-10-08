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Chants of “globalize the intifada,” “viva, viva, Palestina” and “the people united will never be defeated” echoed through Center City on Wednesday as hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

The march from Rittenhouse Square to City Hall began alongside a smaller counterprotest in support of Israel.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks killed about 1,200 people in Israel and resulted in 251 people being taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

Following Hamas’ assault, Israel declared war on Gaza, killing over 74,000 Palestinians since. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister who attended high school in Cheltenham, and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.