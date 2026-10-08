‘A sobering day’: Protests in Rittenhouse Square mark 3rd anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel
Three years after Hamas-led attacks left 1,200 dead, Philadelphians protested, reflected and mourned as Gaza’s death toll nears 75,000.
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Chants of “globalize the intifada,” “viva, viva, Palestina” and “the people united will never be defeated” echoed through Center City on Wednesday as hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
The march from Rittenhouse Square to City Hall began alongside a smaller counterprotest in support of Israel.
On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks killed about 1,200 people in Israel and resulted in 251 people being taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.
Following Hamas’ assault, Israel declared war on Gaza, killing over 74,000 Palestinians since. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister who attended high school in Cheltenham, and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
‘They’ve just made us look evil’
About 40 supporters of Israel gathered at an adjacent section of Rittenhouse Square, where the pro-Palestinian side assembled before beginning their march.
“It’s important on October 7th to come and show respect for the slaughtered,” Karen Green said. “For those in mourning.”
Green said it feels much less safe to be Jewish now than before 2023, but noted that she had noticed a rise in antisemitism before the attacks.
“After October 7th, though, everything sped up,” she said, before a fellow counterprotester admonished her for speaking with the press.
“They’ve just made us look evil for three years,” the interloper said.
Another counterprotester, Ilana Blumenthal, called the pro-Palestine march a “celebration of the death of Jews.”
“I didn’t want that to be the only [point of view] today,” Blumenthal said.
‘A sobering day’
“Days like today are a reminder of the horrors of occupation,” said James Ray, chair of the International Solidarity Committee at the Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America, or DSA.
“In one word, it’s a sobering day,” he said.
“Whose pain is recognized says a lot … it creates a trust gap between our communities and politicians, school districts,” said Ahmet Tekelioglu, executive director of CAIR’s Philadelphia chapter.
The Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, reported receiving more than 8,600 complaints of civil rights violations nationwide stemming from Islamophobia in 2025. According to Tekelioglu, that’s the most they’ve ever received.
“People in our communities are having their families killed,” Tekelioglu said. “Yet, school districts and politicians release one-sided statements.”
Tekelioglu said the presence of Jewish activists within the pro-Palestinian movement is evidence that opposition to Israel’s policies is not automatically equated with antisemitism.
“No one denies the atrocities of October 7th,” Tekelioglu said. “It’s that October 7th also needs recognition as the start of an ongoing genocide.”
‘Where one form of hate grows, all do’
“I’m so sad that this is where we’re at,” said Ari Lev Fornari, senior rabbi at Kol Tzedek Synagogue in West Philadelphia.
“Aside from genocide, one of the greatest tragedies of the last three years is the acceptance of the notion that the struggles against antisemitism and Islamophobia are separate,” he said.
In a vacuum, Fornari said, Jewish discomfort and anger over a pro-Palestine rally being held on Oct. 7 makes sense.
“Where one form of hate grows, all do,” he said. “October 7th didn’t happen in a vacuum, though; it came after 80 years of occupation.”
“To mourn just the lost Jewish lives on that day degrades our collective humanity,” he added.
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