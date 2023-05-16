A snapshot of Philly’s economy: What will the next leaders inherit?

It’s been about eight years since Philadelphia voters elected a new mayor. Back then, the regional economy was still recovering from the Great Recession and the city’s population was growing.

In 2019, before Mayor Jim Kenney was reelected, the regional economy was again on an upswing.

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic pushed the global economy into a tailspin with massive unemployment, government-mandated shutdowns followed by major federal stimulus packages, labor shortages, manufacturing delays, and record inflation.

Now, as voters head to the polls on Tuesday, the regional economy has mostly recovered again but some things won’t likely return, such as office workers flocking to Center City.

“It would be hard for me to imagine that we will completely go back to where [the economy] was in 2019, just because people’s habits have changed in the past three years,” said Ryo Tashiro, senior outreach economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

The regional economy could slow down in 2024 when new leaders take the helm of city government.

“Economic activities are slowing down at the regional and at the national level. Six months from now, labor markets will continue slowing down,” Tashiro said. “So the economic conditions will probably be a little bit worse.”

But in general, the Philadelphia economy has bounced back since the pandemic. For example, in March 2015 the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area unemployment rate was 5.7%. In March 2019, the regional unemployment rate improved to 4%. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment was in the double digits hitting 16% in April 2020. Since then it has slid down to 3.8% as of March 2023.

“Most sectors have actually completely recovered from jobs lost from the pandemic,” Tashiro said. “The only two sectors in the region that have still yet to fully recover are the leisure and hospitality sector, which is still about 5% below pre-pandemic levels in terms of employment as well as manufacturing, which is still about 2% below pre-pandemic levels.”

While the drivers of the Philadelphia economy remain unchanged with major private sector employers in the health care and education sectors, workers saw inflation gobble up marginal pay hikes in the past three years, Tashiro said.

“We have seen a significant increase in the face value of the average paycheck, but the problem is that if you adjust for inflation the real wage growth has been essentially hovering around zero or sometimes negative,” Tashiro said.

The consumer price index across the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area was 4.9% in April 2023 which is higher than the target of 2.2% but an improvement compared to last year.

“It is lower than what we had back in the summer of last year when it was, around well above 9%,” Tashiro said. “People have had to make adjustments to their budgets.”

There’s a similar trend on the horizon with new construction projects across the metro area projected to slow down as banks tighten credit requirements, recent permit data shows.

Each year there are tens of thousands of new permits for each residential unit to be constructed.